by weed packaging and beyond

About this product

Our child resistant 109 mm Pre-Roll Tubes are the ideal compliant cannabis packaging. They're made of BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic that provides an easy and convenient solution for pre-roll packaging. Its child resistant design features a hinged lid and squeeze top design that seals in freshness making them perfect for transporting pre-rolls safely. These pre-roll tubes are a must have favorite for both dispensaries and smoke shops. Quantity: 600 units Size: 109 mm Color: White Child Resistant BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight

About this brand

Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.