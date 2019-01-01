About this product

Our Mylar Barrier Bags offers a versatile solution for packaging flowers, wax, concentrates, and edibles. These Mylar Barrier Bags are constructed of PET/PE plastic and features a reusable zip locking heat sealable closure – allowing for tamper proof packaging. Its tear-notch top provides easy opening. Combine our Mylar Barrier Bags with our concentrate containers to make the perfect packaging for all your concentrates. Use these mylar barrier bags with our heat guns to heat seal the top portion and thereby create a tamper evident packaging. Quantity: 100 units Size: 1/2 Ounce Dimensions: 5" x 2.5" x 8.25" BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight