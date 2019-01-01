 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
$24.99MSRP

Our child resistant 13 Dram Pop Top Bottles are made of premium FDA approved and BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic. They have an airtight seal and moisture resistant design making them the perfect container for storing and keeping your favorite cannabis flowers or small edibles fresh. Its child resistant design and squeeze type features offers a cost effective and convenient way to store both medical and recreational marijuana making them the ideal go to packaging for your dispensary business. To open, firmly squeeze both sides near the top which produces a signature strong “pop” sound that the industry grown to know and love. Quantity: 315 units Size: 13 Dram Capacity: 1-2 grams Dimensions: 1.04” x 2.75” Child Resistant BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight

Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.