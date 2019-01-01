About this product

Our Silicone Concentrate Containers feature a non-stick design making them the perfect solution for storing your concentrates. These are an industry standard for storing oils, wax, dabs, and shatter. Because our Silicone Concentrate Containers are reusable and washable they offer a cost effective solution for storing your goods. *WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Silicone and butane may not be compatible; silicone may react with products derived from butane-based extraction processes. Silicone containers are not recommended for storing products derived through butane-based extraction. Quantity: 250 units Size: 5 ml Color: Clear Material: Silicone Reuseable Microwave Safe Dishwasher Safe Heat Resistant Frezer Safe Eco-friendly