by weed packaging and beyond

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Our Polypropylene Concentrate Containers are made of premium FDA approved and BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic. They have an airtight seal and moisture resistant design making them the perfect container for storing and keeping your favorite concentrates fresh. Quantity: 250 units Size: 5 ml BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight

About this brand

Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.