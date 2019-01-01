 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
20 Dram Child Resistant Reversible Cap Vials

by weed packaging and beyond

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Our 20 dram child resistant Reversible Cap Vials is the perfect addition to your compliant cannabis packaging with a multifunctional cap offering both a child resistant mode and a non-child resistant mode. When placed in the upright push and turn position, the cap offers a child resistant design, providing extra security. Simply flip the cap over to transform the vial into a screw top container, resulting in easy opening, making them ideal for those with mobility or pain issues. These vials are made of premium FDA approved, BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic with a tight seal, featuring a classic pharmaceutical look, offering both a cost effective and a convenient way to store both medical and recreational marijuana, making them the ideal go to packaging for your dispensary business. Note: These reversible cap vials are only “child resistant” when the cap is in the upright push and turn position. Quantity: 240 units Size: 20 Dram Capacity: Up to 3.5 grams Dimensions: 1.46” x 2.91” Child Resistant BPA Free Recyclable Pharmaceutical Grade Material Moisture Resistant Features Airtight

About this brand

Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.