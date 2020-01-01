 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBGo 3:1 CBD to CBG Hemp Oil

by Weed Sport

Weed Sport Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBGo 3:1 CBD to CBG Hemp Oil
$42.00MSRP

About this product

Get up, get out, and gooooo. CBGo is a CBG-rich tincture formulated for use during daytime hours. Blasting off with a 3:1 CBG to CBD ratio, CBGo features approximately 600mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids in each 1-ounce bottle. CBGo lifts the spirit and shows off the high-performance potential of the hemp plant. Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.

About this brand

We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.