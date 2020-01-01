Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Get up, get out, and gooooo. CBGo is a CBG-rich tincture formulated for use during daytime hours. Blasting off with a 3:1 CBG to CBD ratio, CBGo features approximately 600mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids in each 1-ounce bottle. CBGo lifts the spirit and shows off the high-performance potential of the hemp plant. Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.
Be the first to review this product.