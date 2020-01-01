 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Weed Sport™ CBD Capsules

by Weed Sport

About this product

Weed Sport™ CBD Capsules are non-psychoactive and formulated to maximize relaxation and recovery in the body and mind. By combining full spectrum hemp extract with the organic terpenes d-limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, our capsules provide relief morning, noon, and night. Each capsule is vegan and contains approximately 10mg CBD. 7 capsules per package.

About this brand

We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.