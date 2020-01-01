Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee CBD 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$9.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Weed Sport™ CBD Capsules are non-psychoactive and formulated to maximize relaxation and recovery in the body and mind. By combining full spectrum hemp extract with the organic terpenes d-limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, our capsules provide relief morning, noon, and night. Each capsule is vegan and contains approximately 10mg CBD. 7 capsules per package.
Be the first to review this product.