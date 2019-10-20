maedsmoke
on October 20th, 2019
love this big patch shirt
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
You won’t want to take off this best-selling tee, featuring a super soft feel fabrication, modern semi slim fit, Crew neck and short sleeves. Front print soft to the hand. Features: Double-needle stitched sleeves and bottom hem, taped neck and shoulder, side seamed, 1x1 rib knit collar, semi slim fit. Fabrication: Black, White, 6.8-oz 100% combed and ring spun cotton. Grey 95% cotton 5% viscose. 6' 2" 180 lbs. Wearing size medium. Size chart
on October 20th, 2019
love this big patch shirt
on October 20th, 2019
nice big patch
on October 19th, 2019
haha big patch, that's awesome!