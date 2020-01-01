 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bracelet: Northern Lights

by weedlets

-> WEED THEME BRACELETS 💛 -> VINTAGE STYLE -> 5 DIFFERENT STRAINS -> ONLY 9,90€ -> www.weedlets.com -> www.etsy.com/shop/Weedlets

Northern Lights

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

weedlets is THE weed related jewelry lifestyle brand for all cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate classy vintage/hippie/boho style. All products fit perfectly for men & women. The antique-gold metal cubes combined with the antique-silver metal charms and the smooth cord will define weedlets as your new everyday-jewelry favorite. So if you wish to “weed up your life” in a stylish and elegant way, weedlets bracelets are the perfect choice for you!