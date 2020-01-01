 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bracelet: White Widow

by weedlets

$12.00MSRP

About this product

-> WEED THEME BRACELETS 💛 -> VINTAGE STYLE -> 5 DIFFERENT STRAINS -> ONLY 9,90€ -> www.weedlets.com -> www.etsy.com/shop/Weedlets

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

weedlets Logo
weedlets is THE weed related jewelry lifestyle brand for all cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate classy vintage/hippie/boho style. All products fit perfectly for men & women. The antique-gold metal cubes combined with the antique-silver metal charms and the smooth cord will define weedlets as your new everyday-jewelry favorite. So if you wish to “weed up your life” in a stylish and elegant way, weedlets bracelets are the perfect choice for you!