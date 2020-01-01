 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Acapulco Gold feminized seeds

Acapulco Gold feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Acapulco Gold feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Acapulco Gold feminized seeds

$46.05MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Acapulco Gold feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Acapulco Gold has been derived from: Mexican x Central American. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Acapulco Gold feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 425 to 575 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 46.05 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Acapulco Gold feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/acapulco-gold-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!