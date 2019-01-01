 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

AK 47 autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 35% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 47 has been derived from: Thai Skunk x Mexican x Afghani x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 70 days. AK 47 autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 475 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 550 to 675 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: pungent, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, talkative. Now in stock and available from 33.95 USD (5 seeds). Buy the AK 47 autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/ak-47-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!