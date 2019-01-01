 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Haze X White Widow feminized seeds

Amnesia Haze X White Widow feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze X White Widow feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Haze X White Widow feminized seeds

$42.43MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze x White Widow has been derived from: Amnesia haze x white widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, sweet, haze and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, social. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Amnesia Haze x White Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-haze-x-white-widow-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!