Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Haze has been derived from: Original Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 150 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 150 cm and will yield 150 to 250 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, haze and the effects can best be described as: energetic. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Big Haze autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-haze-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!