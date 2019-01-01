About this product
Black Domina feminized seeds grows into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Black Domina has been derived from: Ortega x Afghani x Hash Plant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 61 days. Black Domina feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 120 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 56.58 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Black Domina feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/black-domina-feminized-seeds
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.