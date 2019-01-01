 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BlackJack feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. BlackJack has been derived from: Black Domina x Jock Horror. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. BlackJack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 to 170 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 to 270 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, pepper and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy these BlackJack feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blackjack-feminized-seeds

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!