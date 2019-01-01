 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds

$39.60MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 35% sativa properties and 25% is ruderalis. Blue Cheese has been derived from: Blueberry Kush x Blue Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 91 days. Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 70 cm and yields up to 325 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 110 cm and will yield 325 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-cheese-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!