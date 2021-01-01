Blue Dream autoflowering seeds
Blue Dream autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Blue Dream has been derived from: 19. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Blue Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 75 cm and yields up to 250 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 125 cm and will yield 200 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 89.00 (5 seeds). Buy the Blue Dream autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-dream-autoflowering-seeds
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
