Naniopolis
on August 2nd, 2019
Can’t wait to try them!
from Weedseedsexpresson September 26th, 2019
How is your grow going Naniopolis? Cheers, David Weedseedsexpress.com
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blue Dream feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 to 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, haze, lemon, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, stoned, powerfull. Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Dream feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-dream-feminized-seeds
on August 2nd, 2019
Can’t wait to try them!
How is your grow going Naniopolis? Cheers, David Weedseedsexpress.com
on June 24th, 2019
Just ordered these seeds. Good offer, awesome customer support! Can't wait to start!
Thanks a lot Buddy!
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.