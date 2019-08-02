 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Dream feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Blue Dream feminized seeds

Blue Dream feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 to 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, haze, lemon, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, stoned, powerfull.

Naniopolis

Can’t wait to try them!

from Weedseedsexpresson September 26th, 2019

How is your grow going Naniopolis? Cheers, David Weedseedsexpress.com

Buddybudzzz

Just ordered these seeds. Good offer, awesome customer support! Can't wait to start!

from Weedseedsexpresson June 25th, 2019

Thanks a lot Buddy!

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!