Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
$89.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Bruce Banner has been derived from: OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 to 150 cm and will yield 350 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 89.00 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Bruce Banner autoflowering seeds at Weedseedsexpress!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Bruce Banner
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.