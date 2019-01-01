 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bubblegum feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Bubblegum has been derived from: Power Plant x Santa Maria. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Bubblegum feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Bubblegum feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bubblegum-feminized-seeds

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!