C-47 regular seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

C-47 regular seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. C-47 has been derived from: Critical x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. C-47 regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 180 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, mango, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, talkative. Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy these C-47 regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/c-47-regular-seeds

About this strain

Critical 47

Critical 47

Critical 47 is hybrid in genetics and by name. A sweet, skunky cross between Critical Mass and AK-47 Critical 47 has a reputation for its pungent aroma and happy, relaxing effects. The rapid finishing time and flavors of mango, peach, and vanilla make Critical 47 a treat for growers and consumers alike. It is a great strain for cloning due to its small internodal distance and thick branches. However, its stong odor encourages the use of carbon filters when grown indoors.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!