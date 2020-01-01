 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Weedseedsexpress

Chocolope feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Chocolope has been derived from: OG Chocolate Thai x Canalope Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Chocolope feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, giggly, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 43.34 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Chocolope feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/chocolope-feminized-seeds

About this strain

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!