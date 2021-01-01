Gelato feminized seeds
Gelato feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Gelato has been derived from: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sunset Sherbet. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Gelato feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 46.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Gelato feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/gelato-feminized-seeds
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
