About this product

Gelato feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Gelato has been derived from: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sunset Sherbet. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Gelato feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 200 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 46.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Gelato feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/gelato-feminized-seeds