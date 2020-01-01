About this product

GG autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 40% sativa properties and 10% is ruderalis. Auto GG has been derived from: Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel x Chem’s Sister ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Gorilla Glue autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 450 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 51.47 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Gorilla Glue autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/gorilla-glue-autoflower-feminized-seeds