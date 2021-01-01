 Loading…

Grape Ape feminized seeds

About this product

Grape Ape feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Grape Ape has been derived from: Mendo Purps X Skunk X Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Grape Ape feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, flowery, fruity, spicy, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: focused, hungry, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 89.00 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Grape Ape seeds at Weedseedsexpress

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed worldwide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

