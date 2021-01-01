Green Crack autoflowering seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Green Crack autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x 1989 SSSC Skunk #1 x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 35 to 49 days. Green Crack autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 90 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 125 cm and will yield 350 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: flowery, fruity, mango and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Green Crack is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.