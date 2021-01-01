GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering feminized seeds
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Girl Scout Cookies has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies (OK Kush x Durban Poison) x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 100 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: chocolate, earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 52.08 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/girl-scout-cookies-autoflowering-seeds
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.
