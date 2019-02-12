PatrickHazy
I got great help from Weedseedsexpress by selecting a suitable strain. It turned out Girl Scout Cookies was the one for me :) Received my seeds within a week (California), a solid package and very discreet. Growing these babies for 8 weeks now and it is more than I expected, Maybe because it is just my second grow but it is such a beauty! Many thanks, especially to David!
from Weedseedsexpresson July 21st, 2019
Thanks a lot for your lovely review Patrick! Cheers, David