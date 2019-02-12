 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Would you like to grow Girl Scout Cookies yourself? Buy our GCS feminized seeds while they are in sale, one of the most popular strains on Leafly! GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds) grows into a stunning cannabis plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. The strain has been derived from OG Kush x Durban Poison and is easy to grow due the high mold resistance. GSC can be grown indoors as well as outdoors, has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days and is well suited for growing methods like SOG and SCROG. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 190 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has tastes like chocolate, earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, pepper and woody. Effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social and uplifting. Buy one of the most popular strains on Leafly at Weedseedsexpress. Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Sale price: 57.71 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/girl-scout-cookies-feminized-seeds

PatrickHazy

I got great help from Weedseedsexpress by selecting a suitable strain. It turned out Girl Scout Cookies was the one for me :) Received my seeds within a week (California), a solid package and very discreet. Growing these babies for 8 weeks now and it is more than I expected, Maybe because it is just my second grow but it is such a beauty! Many thanks, especially to David!

from Weedseedsexpresson July 21st, 2019

Thanks a lot for your lovely review Patrick! Cheers, David

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!