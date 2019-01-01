 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Jack Widow feminized seeds

Jack Widow feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Write a review
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Jack Widow feminized seeds
Weedseedsexpress Cannabis Seeds Jack Widow feminized seeds

$28.29MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Jack Widow feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Jack Widow has been derived from: Jack Herer x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Jack Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 300 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: lemon, incense, skunk, spicy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, talkative, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Jack Widow feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/jack-widow-feminized-seeds

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jack Widow

Jack Widow

As the name suggests, this sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross between two infamous, award-winning strains: White Widow and Jack Herer. The plant lives up to its lineage, with high THC content and stable, long-lasting sativa effects. Its growing difficulty is easy to moderate. As a plant, Jack Widow is compact, resistant, and high yielding. Flowering times are quick, between 6 and 7 weeks.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress Logo
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!