Master Kush feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

Master Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Master Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Master Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 160 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed. Now in stock and available from 31.12 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Master Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/master-kush-feminized-seeds

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!