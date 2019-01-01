About this product
Northern Lights feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Northern Lights has been derived from: Original Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Northern Lights feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet, pine, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Northern Lights feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/northern-lights-feminized-seeds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Northern Lights
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.