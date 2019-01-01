About this product
NYC Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. NYC Diesel has been derived from: Sour Diesel x Afghani x Hawaiian. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. NYC Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 to 175 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, lemon, pungent and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the NYC Diesel feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/nyc-diesel-feminized-seeds
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.