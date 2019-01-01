 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Original Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Original Glue has been derived from: Chem's Sister x Sour Double x Chocolate Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Original Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: coffee, earthy, chocolate, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Original Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/original-glue-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!