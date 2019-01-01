About this product
Sexxpot feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Sexxpot has been derived from: Mr Nice. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Sexxpot feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 100 cm and yields up to 1000 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 to 130 cm and will yield 1000 to 1200 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, nutty, skunk, peach, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: aroused, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social. Now in stock and available from 56.58 (5 seeds). Buy the Sexxpot feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sexxpot-feminized-seeds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sexxpot
Sexxpot is an indica strain bred from Mr. Nice genetics that is said to have aphrodisiac qualities. The story of Sexxpot begins in the bedroom of its conceiver, who was inspired by the arousing qualities of her partner’s stash. Designed to contain lower levels of THC that fall around 14 percent, the idea behind Sexxpot is to provide a euphoric experience without overwhelming the consumer.