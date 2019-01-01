About this product

Skywalker OG feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Skywalker OG has been derived from: Skywalker x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 67 days. Skywalker OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, fruity, lemon, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. View all details about Skywalker OG feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 56.16 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Skywalker OG feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/skywalker-og-feminized-seeds