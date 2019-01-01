 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Snow White feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Snow White has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Snow White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, soft, sweet, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Snow White feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/snow-white-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother.  Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!