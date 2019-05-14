georgethegreat
on May 14th, 2019
did not recieve my seeds USDA captured and destroyed
from Weedseedsexpresson June 5th, 2019
Hi George, Sorry to hear you haven't received your seeds. We always offer a free reshipment or refund in such an unfortunate case but we weren't aware of your issue until now. Could you send us your order number so we can investigate it and take appropriate action. Please contact us directly next time because this issue could have been solved weeks ago. We hope you get in touch with you soon. Sorry for the inconvenience and have a great day! Kind regards, Frank