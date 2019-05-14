 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Weedseedsexpress

About this product

Sour Diesel feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Sour Diesel has been derived from: Northern Lights x Super Skunk x 91 Chemdawg. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 68 to 73 days. Sour Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 to 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 to 300 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, herbal, lemon, pungent, sour and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sour Diesel feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sour-diesel-feminized-seeds

georgethegreat

did not recieve my seeds USDA captured and destroyed

from Weedseedsexpresson June 5th, 2019

Hi George, Sorry to hear you haven't received your seeds. We always offer a free reshipment or refund in such an unfortunate case but we weren't aware of your issue until now. Could you send us your order number so we can investigate it and take appropriate action. Please contact us directly next time because this issue could have been solved weeks ago. We hope you get in touch with you soon. Sorry for the inconvenience and have a great day! Kind regards, Frank

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!