Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds
About this product
Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Sour Tsunami CBD has been derived from: Sour Diesel X NYC Diesel X CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 170 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, pine, woody, berry, chemical, cheese and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, social. Now in stock and available from 79.17 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/sour-tsunami-cbd-feminized-seeds
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.
