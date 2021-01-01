About this product

Strawberry CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Strawberry CBD has been derived from: Strawberry Kush x CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Strawberry CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 160 cm and will yield 400 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned. Now in stock and available from 69.44 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Strawberry CBD feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/strawberry-cbd-feminized-seeds