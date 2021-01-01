Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds
About this product
Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is Ruderalis. Tangerine Dream has been derived from: Tangerine dream x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, soft, sweet, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, uplifting.
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
