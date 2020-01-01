About this product
White Russian feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. White Russian has been derived from: White Widow x AK 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. White Russian feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 110 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sweet, lemon, incense and the effects can best be described as: creative, relaxed, sleepy. Now in stock and available from 37.92 USD (5 seeds). Buy the White Russian feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/white-russian-feminized-seeds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Russian
Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.