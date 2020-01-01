 Loading…

  5. Apple Fritter 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles
Hybrid

Apple Fritter 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

by Weedsy

$5.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Apple Fritter delivers a burst of creativity followed by a creeping relaxation that only intensifies as time goes on. Tasting like a freshly baked apple fritter complete with cheesy goodness, this balanced sativa is as yummy as it is powerful.

About this brand

Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.3 grams and last between 2 to 5 hits, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.

About this strain

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

 

