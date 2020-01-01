 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake Mini Pre-Roll 50 Pack

by Weedsy

About this product

Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its initial cerebral effects before creeping into a couch-locked state of sedation. The strain packs a delicious creamy flavor topped with a sweet nuttiness that lingers long after you finish your final toke.

About this brand

Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.3 grams and last between 2 to 5 hits, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

