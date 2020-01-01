 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles
Hybrid

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

by Weedsy

$5.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Also known as Miracle Alien Cookies, MAC brings on the good vibes as a rush of heady effects coupled with deep-felt relaxation keeps you happy and creative from head-to-toe. Expect a dank, sour citrus with a spicy earth overtone that sweetens upon exhale.

About this brand

Weedsy Logo
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.3 grams and last between 2 to 5 hits, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

