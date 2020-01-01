 Loading…

Hybrid

OG Kush 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

by Weedsy

Weedsy Cannabis Pre-rolls OG Kush 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles
Weedsy Cannabis Pre-rolls OG Kush 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

$5.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

OG Kush pulls out the punches with a hard, intense euphoria followed by a serious couch-lock. Expect an earthy, wood taste paired with a strong pine scent.

About this brand

Weedsy Logo
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.3 grams and last between 2 to 5 hits, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

