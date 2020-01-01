 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Original Infused 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

Original Infused 400mg Mini Pre-Roll Singles

by Weedsy

$5.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Weedsy Infused takes top-shelf organic cannabis flower infused with premium THC distillate which is then smothered in the highest quality kief to delivery a burst of creative energy followed by a creeping body high from beginning to end. Unflavored, all-natural, and no frills attached! The Original Infused features the purest THC distillate that's ready to rock your world!

About this brand

Weedsy Logo
Created for those always on-the-go, Weedsy strives to provide quality cannabis in teensy portions for a weensy price. Our products are specifically designed at approximately 0.3 grams and last between 2 to 5 hits, making these the perfect solution for a one-and-done deal. Whether you are at a music festival, camping, or at a park, the Weedsy product line is super convenient, portable, and will always deliver that higher level.

