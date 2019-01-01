 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by WEEDUP

Compact buds fully covered in resin. Fruity aroma with a drop of honey. THC below the legal limit CBD level: ~7-8%

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Green Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain that's a cross between Candy Kush and Green Crack. It provides a cerebral sensation and relaxing body effects.

The best Cannabis Sativa L. flowers on the Italian market. Many CBD strains available, all indoor grown from EU certified seeds.