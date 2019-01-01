About this product
Compact buds fully covered in resin. Fruity aroma with a drop of honey. THC below the legal limit CBD level: ~7-8%
About this strain
Green Candy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Green Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain that's a cross between Candy Kush and Green Crack. It provides a cerebral sensation and relaxing body effects.
About this brand
WEEDUP
The best Cannabis Sativa L. flowers on the Italian market. Many CBD strains available, all indoor grown from EU certified seeds.