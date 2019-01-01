 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange Bud

by WEEDUP

About this product

Indoor quality with fine and voluminous buds, typical orange color with its custom fresh fruity smell. THC below the legal limit CBD level: ~10-11%

About this strain

First bred in 1980s by Dutch Passion, Orange Bud cannabis strain is a combination of two members of the 100% Skunk family. It is one of the more potent and most simplistic strains to cultivate, with buds that are dense with a large amount THC crystals. With bright orange hairs coating the surface, this strain has scents of orange and nectarines with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Orange Bud's THC content has been measured up to 16.5% and grows well both indoors and out. 

About this brand

The best Cannabis Sativa L. flowers on the Italian market. Many CBD strains available, all indoor grown from EU certified seeds.